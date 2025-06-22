Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

