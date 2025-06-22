Steven D. Borges Sells 22,443 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,561,628.03. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 0.5%

JBL opened at $205.72 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after acquiring an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.