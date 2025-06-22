Sundar Pichai Sells 32,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $5,066,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $5,075,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

