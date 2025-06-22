Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.53. 8,753,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,859,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $114,087.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,305.10. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,993 shares of company stock valued at $612,979. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

