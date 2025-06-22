Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 300,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.