Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $208.72 and last traded at $209.49. Approximately 5,938,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 15,577,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,698,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,896,000 after buying an additional 355,766 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 394,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 21,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 120,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

