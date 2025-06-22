Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 57,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

