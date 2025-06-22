Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 3,253,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,050,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $528.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,201.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,841,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,686. The trade was a 35.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

