TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 662 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

JPM stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

