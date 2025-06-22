The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 735,170 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,256,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE HIG opened at $126.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

