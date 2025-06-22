The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $416,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,021,000 after buying an additional 519,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $126.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

