The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,171,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $292.27 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

