Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. Sells 6,600 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total transaction of $3,339,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,663. The trade was a 75.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $500.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.38. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $512.88.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.