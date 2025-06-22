Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – June 19th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, Accenture, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, Snowflake, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, producing or deploying AI technologies such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing tools or AI-driven hardware. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of AI-driven innovation across industries like healthcare, finance, automotive and cloud computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,623,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.72. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,540,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,222,521. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $5.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,590,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $24.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $980.29. 1,208,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,461. The company has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 133.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.45.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,705,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.89. 4,212,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,782. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $90.12. 9,161,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

