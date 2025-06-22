Top Defense Stocks To Watch Now – June 19th

GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and supply military equipment, weaponry and defense-related technology to governments and allied agencies. These firms typically benefit from long-term, often multi-year government contracts and tend to exhibit relative stability during economic downturns, since defense spending is usually maintained or increased. Investors often view them as a defensive play within a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.37. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.47. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,273. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.73.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.28. 14,863,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,496,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

