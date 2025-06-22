Top Financial Stocks To Watch Now – June 19th

Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, and Visa are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating within the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and brokerage houses—and represent partial ownership in those institutions. Investors in financial stocks are exposed to factors like interest-rate movements, credit conditions and regulatory changes, which can significantly influence profitability. Because these firms play a central role in the flow of capital and credit, their stock performance often reflects broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL traded up $50.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,750,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,495,200. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a PE ratio of -15,757.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded up $41.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.29. 37,251,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,252. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $17.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.16. 14,994,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,736. Visa has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

See Also