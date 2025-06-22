Top Waste Management Stocks To Research – June 20th

Waste Management, Halliburton, and Fluor are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.20. The stock had a trading volume of 878,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,684. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. 8,398,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. 2,301,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,477. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

