Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 1,050 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.2% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 425.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 175.9% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.