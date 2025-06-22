Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $419.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $436.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.94.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TT

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.