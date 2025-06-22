TTP Investments Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.9% during the first quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 58.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. The trade was a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

