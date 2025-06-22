Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

TYL opened at $569.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $484.05 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This represents a 60.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

