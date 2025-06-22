Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $473.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $417.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.49. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.