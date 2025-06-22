United Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average is $251.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

