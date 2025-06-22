Value Stocks To Follow Today – June 20th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, CoreWeave, UnitedHealth Group, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,964,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,021,617. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.35.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded up $38.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,159,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,053,559. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $248.88. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion and a PE ratio of -18,831.99.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded up $14.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. 23,680,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,822,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,391,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.09 and its 200 day moving average is $465.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $275.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,180,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,051,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

