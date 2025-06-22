VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 388,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 267,112 shares.The stock last traded at $87.29 and had previously closed at $87.80.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5245 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 283,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 267,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 174,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

