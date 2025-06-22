VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 388,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 267,112 shares.The stock last traded at $87.29 and had previously closed at $87.80.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.7%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5245 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
