VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,418,350.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.67, for a total value of $1,418,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,982,443.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.87, for a total value of $1,127,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $558,560.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total transaction of $561,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total transaction of $1,402,000.00.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.2%

VRSN opened at $280.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $288.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.77.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.