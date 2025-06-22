Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,804,000 after acquiring an additional 386,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,887,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,044,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 36,711.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $1,692,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,730. This trade represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $3,841,417 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $239.88 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $248.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.81.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

