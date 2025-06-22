WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 224,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,318,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WVE

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -1.04.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.