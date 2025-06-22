Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 26,825 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,648,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $124.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

