Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.28 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 233.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $18,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $177.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

