Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

WRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Western Copper & Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.23 on Friday. Western Copper & Gold has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $246.01 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 255,642 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

