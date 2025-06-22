Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 119.4% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

