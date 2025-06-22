Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 23,253,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 18,439,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 103.97% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,075.43. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.