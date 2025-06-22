Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,970,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CGI Group by 1,190.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 845,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 780,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CGI Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 678,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CGI Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,843,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,976,000 after buying an additional 567,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CGI Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,266,000 after buying an additional 274,370 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.07. CGI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). CGI Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

