ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.46. 3,036,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,117,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.70.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 6.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 63.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,879,000 after acquiring an additional 788,514 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $8,112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.