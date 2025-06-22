ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 443,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.