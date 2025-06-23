14,004 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

