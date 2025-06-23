14,582 Shares in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $1,937,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $22,709,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,707.10. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $12.81 on Monday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

