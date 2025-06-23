1,490 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,829,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $332.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $292.27 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

