1,494 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,229 shares of company stock worth $3,618,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Electronic Arts Price Performance
Shares of EA opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $142.48.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
