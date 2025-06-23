1,655 Shares in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $153.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09 and a beta of 1.64. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

