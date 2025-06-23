21,491 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Plains GP by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after acquiring an additional 927,855 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 781.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 685,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 646,130 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Plains GP by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 482,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 205.41%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

