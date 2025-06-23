249 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,239,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,403.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,387.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,090.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,563.21 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

