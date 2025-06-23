2,878 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
BATS:IEFA opened at $80.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
