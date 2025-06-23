2,878 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $80.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.