3,004 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VXF stock opened at $186.68 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

