324 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 27,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $103.31 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

