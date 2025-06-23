330 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 330 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

COP stock opened at $94.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

