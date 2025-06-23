3,842 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IWN opened at $153.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.72. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

