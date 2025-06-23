3,970 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2%

UPS stock opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

