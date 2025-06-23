4,121 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 66,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $124.87 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

